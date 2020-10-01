Chrissy Teigen Loses Pregnancy: We Are Shocked!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have sadly suffered the loss of a pregnancy.

Chrissy revealed the tragic news via her Instagram.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

