Chrissy Teigen Loses Pregnancy: We Are Shocked!!

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have sadly suffered the loss of a pregnancy.

Chrissy revealed the tragic news via her Instagram.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The model posted pics of her looking devastated in the hospital bed.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she went on. “So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Fans offered Chrissy and John their condolences in the comments section.