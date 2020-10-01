Chrissy Teigen Defended Against Trolls Mocking Her Miscarriage

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Chrissy Teigen has already been with bad news after her miscarriage, but some people still have the heart to mock her for it and even made it trend on social media. Fortunately for her, the cookbook author has a massive number of people coming to her defense and hitting back at the online trolls.

Hours after Chrissy announced the heartbreaking news, the hashtag “Oh, Chrissy” started trending on Twitter. However, instead of finding people consoling her after she lost her baby, one would have found many mocking the supermodel. For instance, someone sarcastically said, “Oh Chrissy Im sorry for your loss. Guess it is not just a clump of cells.” There was also an individual who wrote, “Oh Chrissy God Is Punishing You For Your Involvement In Pedophile Island. Sprry Not Sorry.”

Even though Chrissy herself hasn’t clapped back at those trolls like she usually does, a lot of people have done it in her stead. “The so called ‘Christians’ under the oh Chrissy tag saying she deserves to have lost her child, just know god hates you & would spit on you,” one person said. “Y’all mfs always be preaching the loudest & the most hypocritical & still think you’re holier than thou when in fact you are the worst.”

“Stop using oh chrissy to hate on this amazing woman who is going through a rough time… that is messed up,” another wrote, while someone commented, “How anyone has the nerve to give her abuse for this is beyond me. Especially you Gary, 43, from Kent – you can stick your two cents where the sun doesn’t shine.” On the other hand, one said, “I’m so sorry that you lost your baby, and that there are so many people in the world who are complete and utter scum.”

Chrissy announced she suffered a miscarriage on September 30. Alongside a photo taken from her stay in the hospital, the star said, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.” She added, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”