Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in ‘Deep Pain’ Over Losing Baby After Pregnancy Complications

In a heartbreaking post shared on Instagram, the ‘Bring the Funny’ judge feels sorry to her third baby named Jack for not being able to ‘give you the home you needed to survive.’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are having one of parents’ worst nightmares. After days of hospitalization due to pregnancy complications, the couple has lost their child, a boy whom they called Jack.

The 34-year-old model shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 30. She posted pictures from her stay in the hospital, one of which shows her crying her eyes out on while sitting on the bed. Another image has Chrissy and Teigen embracing their dearest baby in possibly what would be his final moment.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy expressed her feelings in the caption. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Noting that they didn’t usually decide on a name for their babies until they left the hospital after they’re born, the cookbook author shared, “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us.”

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she continued. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Admitting that they will take time to “grieve” and “cry our eyes out” “on this darkest of days,” she promises that “we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.” She’s still also “so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.”

Chrissy also thanked “everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

Chrissy has been open about her high-risk pregnancy, starting from being ordered to have a bed rest by doctors to her hospitalization. She kept showing positive spirit after receiving two blood transfusions on Monday, assuring, “Baby and I are completely fine.”

She, however, experienced another scare when suffering a blot clot and doctors struggled to find her baby’s heartbeat. “Just had a really scary morning huge clot…,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife (sic).”