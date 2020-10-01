Chrishell Stause Freezes Her Eggs to Relieve Pressure of Starting a Family

Instagram

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star explains she makes the decision to freeze her eggs in hopes that it ‘will empower me going forward in the dating world’ to find a potential future partner.

Chrishell Stause is not giving up hope in having children of her own despite her shocking split from Justin Hartley. In a revealing new interview, the “Selling Sunset” star spilled that she went an extra mile to relieve the pressure of starting a family by freezing her eggs.

“I have taken the steps to freeze my eggs,” the 39-year-old actress/real estate agent confessed to PEOPLE magazine. “I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure.”

Chrishell, who is competing in season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars” alongside pro-dancer Gleb Savchenko, went on to divulge, “I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life.” She added, “There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me.”

Sharing more on her egg freezing decision, the Jordan Ridgeway of “Days of Our Lives” said she “was in the middle of the process when ‘DWTS’ approached” her. “So for the first weeks of rehearsal, I was giving myself daily hormone shots while learning the tango, and the procedure was done a few days before the premiere of the show,” she explained.

Chrishell’s revelation came nearly a year after she was left “blindsided” by Justin’s sudden move in filing for a divorce. In the third season of “Selling Sunset”, she revealed that the “This Is Us” star ended their two years of marriage through text. “He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew,” she told co-star Mary Fitzgerald.

Despite what happened with Justin, Chrishell chose to remain positive. “I’ve had to start over so many times in my life. I always know how to look at the bright side because there’s been a lot of dark,” she told PEOPLE. She is also ready to put the past behind. “It’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen,” she further noted.