Charlamagne Tha God Slams Kanye West Over His $3 Million Debt to Big Sean

WENN/FayesVision/Instar

Kanye West has been vocal about fighting for musicians’ rights, but the new claims from Charlamagne Tha God about the controversial rapper might reduced all of his effort to nothing. According to the radio personality, the “Gold Digger” spitter owed Big Sean $3 million in a one-sided contract.

“Can we salute Big Sean? Charlamagne asked his co-hosts DJ Envy and Angela Yee in the Wednesday, September 30 episode of “The Breakfast Club”. “The restraint Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable. That really lets me know he’s a healed individual.”

“Because Kanye West … I hope one day Big Sean tells his story, but just know Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lot of money. And he got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back and all types of other things,” he explained. “Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million.”

Further elaborating his claims about the G.O.O.D. Music boss, CTG shared, “Kanye West gets half of Sean’s profits and half of Sean’s royalties, and Kanye wouldn’t agree to Big Sean getting his masters back from Def Jam. Kanye needs to do right by Big Sean.”

The host also alleged that the “I Don’t F**k With You” rapper came to an agreement with Def Jam only to get the deal canceled by the husband of Kim Kardashian.

Charlamagne continued to slam Kanye, saying that him publicly plegding to give his artists his share of their masters while criticizing other big majors didn’t match to his actions behind-the-scenes. “Brothers, we gotta stop doing that to each other,” he said. “Because we run around out here misleading other people and really being false prophets, but you’re not even doing right by your own people. Do right by your people, ‘Ye.”





Kanye shared earlier this month that he would give all his G.O.O.D. Music artists back his 50 per cent share of their masters, so they can own them. The move, announced on Wednesday afternoon, September 23, comes after a week of West’s social media statements and attacks on industry bosses who tie artists up in restrictive contracts and refuse to let them own their back catalogue.

He went so far as to release guidelines for industry bosses going forward, urging them to consider allowing artists to automatically own the copyright to the songs they record for a label and lease tracks to companies for a year, maximum.