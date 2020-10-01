Charlamagne Tha God: Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

According to Charlamagne Tha God, G.O.O.D. Music boss Kanye West owes rapper Big Sean $3 million.

“Can we salute Big Sean? The restraint Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable. That really lets me know he’s a healed individual,” he said on The Breakfast Club. “Because Kanye West … I hope one day Big Sean tells his story, but just know Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lot of money. And he got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back and all types of other things.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR