Charlamagne Tha God: Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million

According to Charlamagne Tha God, G.O.O.D. Music boss Kanye West owes rapper Big Sean $3 million.

“Can we salute Big Sean? The restraint Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable. That really lets me know he’s a healed individual,” he said on The Breakfast Club. “Because Kanye West … I hope one day Big Sean tells his story, but just know Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lot of money. And he got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back and all types of other things.”

Charlamagne has always stated that Big Sean is one of his favorite rappers. He says it’s time for Ye to give the Detroit rapper what he is owed.

The radio host continued: “Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million,” he said. “Kanye West gets half of Sean’s profits and half of Sean’s royalties, and Kanye wouldn’t agree to Big Sean getting his masters back from Def Jam. Kanye needs to do right by Big Sean.”

Kanye had vowed to pay his artists the 50% share he has of their masters amid an ongoing label dispute.