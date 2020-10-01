Chadwick Boseman: Netflix reveals first images of late actor in last ever film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Netflix has unveiled first look pictures of its new film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, featuring Chadwick Boseman in his last ever role.
The movie, which is based on Pulitzer Prize-winner August Wilson’s 1982 play, explores racial tensions in Chicago in 1927 through the story of blues performer Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), trumpeter Levee (Boseman) and a white management team.
Boseman can be seen wearing mustard-coloured brogues, a pin-stripe suit jacket and a trilby in the first images.
The Black Panther star died of colon cancer in August, aged 43. Ma Rainey director George C Wolfe said at the time: “Working with Chadwick on Ma Rainey was a glorious experience. Every day we all got to witness the ferocity of his talent and the gentleness of his heart. A truly blessed, loving, gifted and giving human being.”
The film also stars Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, and Taylor Paige, and is produced by Denzel Washington, Todd Black, and Dany Wolf.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will be released on Netflix on 18 December.