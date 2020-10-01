Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key Top Cast of Apple TV+ Musical Comedy

RELATED STORIES

Keegan-Michael Key and no fewer than three Tony Award winners are set to join Cecily Strong in an Apple TV+ musical comedy series executive-produced by SNL boss Lorne Michaels.

Strong and Key lead a cast that is chockablock with talent from TV and theater, including Tony winners Alan Cumming (The Good Wife, Cabaret), Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, Pushing Daisies) and Jane Krakowski (30 Rock, Nine). Rounding out the ensemble are Aaron Tveit (Graceland, Grease: Live), Dove Cameron (Descendants, Hairspray Live!), Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (Hamilton), Fred Armisen (SNL), Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) and Ann Harada (Avenue Q) .

Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio of the Despicable Me film franchise co-created the series. Paul will serve as showrunner and write all of the original music, while Barry Sonnenfeld will direct.

Announced back in January and set to debut globally on Apple TV+ next year, the as-yet-untitled series follows Melissa and Josh (played by Strong and Key), a couple who are on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone acts as if they’re in a musical from the 1940s. The twosome then discover that they can’t leave said town until they find “true love.”

Among the other cast, Armisen will play Reverend Layton, the mild-mannered religious leader of the town, while Chenoweth is Mildred, the reverend’s morally superior wife who is in everybody’s business.

Cumming will play Mayor Menlove, the welcoming town leader who harbors a secret (and a song) in his heart, while Harada is Florence, his oblivious and dutiful wife.

Tveit fills the role of Danny Bailey, the town bad boy who is “trouble with a capital T” — especially once he sets his sights on Melissa. Cameron in turn plays Betsy, the farmer’s daughter who instantly falls for Josh.

DeBose plays Emma Tate, a more modern school teacher who struggles to fit into the town’s strict mold; Camil is Doc Lopez, the handsome town doctor with an icy heart; and Krakowski plays The Countess, a stunning and sophisticated woman determined to marry Doc Lopez.