Cardi B: My Record Label Isn't Tired Of Me

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Cardi B sat down for a recent interview where she responded to critics who say that the rapper has fallen off.

“Throughout this [break] people was making rumors, like, ‘Oh, she’s having problems with her label, her label is shelving her, they’re getting more female talent,’ and the it’s like, no, they’re never tired of me. That’s one thing,” she said on Sirius XM.

