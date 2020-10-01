Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid Get Steamy for Rihanna’s Lingerie Fashion Show

WENN

The two former Victoria’s Secret models hit the runway, strutting their stuff in skimpy, barely-there lingerie for the star-studded ‘Savage x Fenty Vol 2.’ fashion show.

–

Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, and Normani are among the stars showing off skimpy lingerie in a preview clip for Rihanna‘s “Savage x Fenty Vol 2.” show.

The star-studded lineup was revealed in an exclusive clip shared by BAZAAR.com on Thursday (02Oct20), ahead of the fashion brand’s Amazon Prime show, which will premiere at midnight on Friday (03Oct20).

The footage, along with a series of new images, feature a long list of supermodels, singers and TV personalities, including Rosalia, drag queen Shea Coulee, and model Miss 5th Ave, all showing off sexy, skin-baring looks, while Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk, and Rihanna herself will also be part of the event.

Rosalia is among the night’s performers along with Miguel, Bad Bunny, and Ella Mai.

The showcase marks the second collaboration between bosses at Amazon and Rihanna’s brand – the pop superstar took over Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for a New York Fashion Week event in September, 2019, which later debuted on Amazon Prime Video.

This year’s presentation was recorded in mid-September without an audience at Los Angeles Convention Center.

Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid used to model for the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show. While Fenty is thriving, VS was forced to cancel their show in 2019 amid growing criticisms over lack of diversity and the CEO’s association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2018, VS longtime chief marketing officer Ed Razek came under fire for refusing to cast “transsexuals” for the show “because the show is a fantasy.” He later apologized and subsequently stepped down from his role in the company.