Capstone to Release Q3 2020 Results on October 28, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Capstone Mining Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:CS) will release its 2020 third quarter results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 before market open, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 11:30 am (Eastern Time).

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Link to the webcast and audio: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1381418,amp;tp_key=8587deb61f

Dial-in numbers for the audio-only portion of the conference call are below. Due to an increase in call volume, please dial-in at least five minutes prior to 11:30 am ET to ensure placement into the conference line on time.

Toronto: (+1) 416-764-8650

Vancouver: (+1) 778-383-7413

North America toll free: 888-664-6383

Confirmation #34334355

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 4, 2020. Dial-in numbers for Toronto: (+1) 416-764-8677 and North American toll free: 888-390-0541. The replay code is 334355#.

Following the replay, an audio file will be available on Capstone’s website at: https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

ABOUT CAPSTONE MINING CORP.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone owns 70% of Santo Domingo, a large scale, fully-permitted, copper-iron-gold project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone’s strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

Contacts

Jerrold Annett, VP, Strategy and Capital Markets

647-273-7351

[email protected]

Virginia Morgan, Manager, IR and Communications

604-674-2268

[email protected]

