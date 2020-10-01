Brooklyn Beckham Under Fire Over Nicola Peltz ‘Choking’ Photo

Instagram

The oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham is facing backlash from an anti-domestic violence organization for playfully holding his actress fiancee’s neck in an Instagram picture.

Officials at women’s rights group IKWRO have slammed Brooklyn Beckham over a “disgusting” picture of him playfully holding fiancee Nicola Peltz‘s neck on social media.

The snap, which shows the pair fooling around while seated at an outdoor table, was posted to the actress’ Instagram feed earlier this month (Sep20), and she wrote in the caption, “tb (throwback) to prom night.”

Although the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham added in the comments, “My amazing girl,” IKWRO founder Diana Nammi insists it is a mistake to turn such a serious matter into a joke.

“It is disgusting and I think with serious matters no one should allow themselves to make a joke,” she said, reported Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper. “We are talking about living people – it is not a doll to play with, so I think this is sending a very wrong message, a very dangerous message to young people especially.”

Nammi continued, “It is so dangerous and his position is so important and not only him but his family need to discuss it to say something in the media that they are not that approving of that, because of their position especially.”

“In his position he should not do it at all and not even be thinking about that and I could not believe this kind of thing has happened… I urge them to put a message of apology on Instagram and Twitter and everywhere on the media for their wrongdoing.”

“I think he has to really learn how to treat women, he has to go to healthy relationship education courses and learn how to act as a responsible human being,” she concluded.

Neither Brooklyn nor Nicola has responded to the backlash but fans rushed to defend the pair, insisting, “Anybody with eyes could see there was nothing untoward about their pic.”

The IKWRO Women’s Rights Organisation offers support to women and girls from a Middle Eastern backround, as well as campaigning against violence and forced marriage.