Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Medium-Term Note Redemption Price Information

BROOKFIELD, News, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN; NYSE: BIP) (“Brookfield Infrastructure”) today announced the following redemption price of the Medium-Term Notes described below (the “Notes”) (per C$1,000 of principal amount) which are to be redeemed by its subsidiaries Brookfield Infrastructure Finance ULC, Brookfield Infrastructure Finance LLC, Brookfield Infrastructure Finance Limited and Brookfield Infrastructure Finance Pty Ltd on October 6, 2020:

C$450,000,000, 3.452%, Series 2 Notes, due March 11, 2022

(CUSIP No. 11291ZAA5)

Redemption Price: C$1,037.99

Accrued and unpaid interest: C$2.36

Total redemption price and accrued and unpaid interest: C$1,040.35

All of the Notes are to be redeemed. The redemption is more fully described in Brookfield Infrastructure’s news release of September 1, 2020. Additional terms and conditions are contained in the notice of redemption that was provided to the registered holder of the Notes (CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.) (“CDS”) and the trustee, Computershare Trust Company of Canada.

Non-registered holders (banks, brokerage firms or other financial institutions) who maintain their interests in the Notes through CDS should contact their CDS customer service representative with any questions about the redemption. Alternatively, beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their representative brokerage firm or financial institution, which holds interests in the Notes on their behalf.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $550 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

