Briana DeJesus Reveals Why She Threatened To Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’

Briana DeJesus tweeted recently that she’s “ok with not filming” Teen Mom 2 — causing her fans to think that she had quit — but a new report claims it was all about her boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez!

“MTV asked her to have her boyfriend get a COVID [19] test. Even if they don’t film him, he’s around her a lot, so they need him to test negative. It’s part of the COVID regulations,” a source told The Ashley.

Brianna wasn’t happy.

“When Briana was informed of this, she flipped out and said it wasn’t fair and that [the producers] can’t force her to do anything,” the source claimed, adding that MTV’s crew “can’t film with her until he’s tested because he’s around her so much and is a tattoo artist so there’s a risk of exposure.”

MTV and Briana appear to have hit a stalemate with neither budging. The negotiations are ongoing.