Briana DeJesus Reveals Why She Threatened To Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Briana DeJesus tweeted recently that she’s “ok with not filming” Teen Mom 2 — causing her fans to think that she had quit — but a new report claims it was all about her boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez!

“MTV asked her to have her boyfriend get a COVID [19] test. Even if they don’t film him, he’s around her a lot, so they need him to test negative. It’s part of the COVID regulations,” a source told The Ashley.

