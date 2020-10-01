Brad Pitt’s Trip to France With Nicole Poturalski Gives Angelina Jolie’s COVID-19 Scare

WENN/Daniel Deme

The ‘Eternals’ star reportedly ‘insisted’ that the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor quarantined for 2 weeks before seeing their kids after returning from the romantic getaway.

Angelina Jolie banned Brad Pitt from seeing their kids for two weeks after he returned from his trip to France with his rumored new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski. Rumor has it that the actress was worried her ex-husband could’ve have caught COVID-19 while in the European country.

According to Us Weekly, the mother of six wouldn’t risk her children contracting the disease so she told Brad to quarantine for 14 days after returning from his romantic getaway. “Angelina insisted Brad quarantine for 14 days after he returned from France, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country,” a source tells the site. “She didn’t want to chance the kids getting it.”

Brad reportedly tried to shorten the quarantine period by taking two tests “days apart,” but the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” star “wasn’t having it.” The 56-year-old actor eventually agreed to Angie’s request to quarantine. The source goes on noting that he has since “resumed seeing the kids” after his quarantine period was over.

In late August, Brad reportedly took Nicole to Chateau Miraval, the estate in the South of France that he and Angie bought in 2008 and where they married in 2014. He allegedly upset his ex-wife as his trip took place just days after what would have been his sixth wedding anniversary with Angie.

“Angie is furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low,” a source told The Sunday Mirror in early September. “She was highly hopeful they could dial down the intensity after a terrible summer of fighting, but now that’s totally off the table.”

Another source told Us that Brad did it knowing how Angie would react to it. “Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,” the so-called insider told Us. “He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

The exes are currently still embroiled in a prolonged custody battle over their six children.