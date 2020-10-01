Brad Pitt to Call Angelina Jolie’s ‘Girl, Interrupted’ Co-Star for Testimony During Custody Trial

WENN/Brian To

Jillian Armenante is said to be one of the witnesses listed by the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor to participate in the trial that will determine their six children’s custody arrangement.

–

Brad Pitt is reportedly planning to call upon his ex-wife Angelina Jolie‘s “Girl, Interrupted” co-star Jillian Armenante to testify during their upcoming custody trial.

According to the witness list Pitt filed on September 21 and obtained by Us Weekly, Armenante is among those the actor wants to participate in the trial, as well as a slew of psychologists, security consultants and a therapist.

As well as working with Jolie on the 1999 movie, Armenante, 52, teamed up with the actress a second time on 2007 film “A Mighty Heart“.

Pitt and Jolie’s highly-anticipated trial is set to begin on October 5, according to the outlet, and is expected to run through to October 23. It comes as the former couple failed to settle on a custody arrangement for their six children – Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms,” a source told Us Weekly.

“(She) will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person (amid the COVID-19 pandemic).”

The new report arrives after it was said that Angelina was worried her ex-husband could’ve have caught COVID-19 while in a European trip with rumored new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski. “Angelina insisted Brad quarantine for 14 days after he returned from France, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country,” a source previously claimed. “She didn’t want to chance the kids getting it.”