‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ryan Henry Accused of Having Sex With Best Friend’s Baby Mama

Ryan Henry apparently has lost a best friend. The reality TV star has been put on blast by one for his friends for allegedly having sex with his baby mama behind his friend’s back, prompting him to feel betrayed by Ryan.

In a post shared on Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 1, the said friend wrote, “You f***ing your godson’s mother??? You my best friend and you f***ing my son’s mother??” He later said that Ryan refused to answer his call nor reply to his text, “Now u won’t answer.”

Ryan has yet to respond to the accusation.

It isn’t the first time Ryan got himself involved in other people’s relationships. Prior to this, he made headlines after he was seen getting cozy with Crystal Smith during a trip to Chicago. She chronicled her trip on Instagram Stories, with one video showing the “Black Ink Crew” star smiling hard when Crystal panned the camera to him.

It prompted people to speculate that Crystal might be dumping Ne-Yo for Ryan, though the couple eventually reconciled just months after announcing their split. In an interview with “The Talk” earlier this year, the singer claimed that the coronavirus quarantine period played a part in their decision to give their failed marriage another chance.

Speaking to the interviewer, the singer mentioned that being forced to spend time in the same space forced the couple to have “difficult conversations” that they would have probably avoided if they didn’t quarantine together. “Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce and the quarantine forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world–you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should,” Ne-Yo said. “We’re actually stronger now than we were before. Now we feel like we can really talk to each other.”