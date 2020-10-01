Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time to Die’ From James Bond Movie

The ‘Bellyache’ singer has premiered a music video in support of her latest single ‘No Time to Die’ written for the upcoming 007 movie fronted by Daniel Craig.

Billie Eilish has debuted her video for new James Bond theme “No Time to Die“.

The “Bad Guy” singer performs the sultry song in a darkened studio in director Daniel Kleinman‘s black and white promo, which was posted on YouTube on Thursday (01Oct20) as footage from Daniel Craig‘s final outing as 007 flashes around her.





The song was produced by Billie’s brother Finneas and the siblings still can’t believe they got the chance to compose and record a Bond theme.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” Eilish explains. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour.”

Her brother adds, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

The new Bond movie will hit theatres from 12 November (20) and Eilish will be joining Craig for a ‘James Bond Day’ special on America’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday (05Oct20).

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (“Beasts of No Nation“), the new movie is supported by the likes of Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes.

Billie Eilish was the youngest artist to record a 007 soundtrack. The song became the first James Bond theme by a female artist to top the UK chart.