Bhad Bhabie Returns To Music Following Rehab Stay

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Bhad Bhabie has returned to the music following her recent short-lived stint in rehab.

The rapper announced the release of her video, “Do It Like Me,” via her social media.

In the teaser clip, she showed some of her most recent headlines and video footage of her acting out. She confesses that his year has not been the best, before showing a brief snippet of her new video.

