Bhad Bhabie Returns To Music Following Rehab Stay

Bhad Bhabie has returned to the music following her recent short-lived stint in rehab.

The rapper announced the release of her video, “Do It Like Me,” via her social media.

In the teaser clip, she showed some of her most recent headlines and video footage of her acting out. She confesses that his year has not been the best, before showing a brief snippet of her new video.

She denied being admitted to rehab for a prescription pill addiction.

After a 30-day rehab stint, the 17-year-old addressed rumors saying “Let’s make it f*cking clear- I was not no perc head! Barbara only found 1 pill,” she said at the time, referring to her mom.

She said she attended rehab because she had a lot going on, but that she was “back and better” than ever.

Will Bhad Bahie’s return to the music be a success, or are people over her antics?