Bethenny Frankel Isn’t Here for Kylie Jenner ‘Bragging’ About Stormi’s Hermes Backpack

Finding issue with how the makeup mogul chooses to flaunt the backpack during this trying year, the former reality TV star says, ‘It’s everything wrong with everything.’

Bethenny Frankel has become the latest person who has issues with Kylie Jenner showing off her daughter Stormi’s expensive backpack. The former reality TV star took to both Instagram and Twitter to call out the makeup mogul for flaunting such a luxurious thing during this trying year.

Bethenny first voiced her issue on Instagram, when she found the controversial photo in her feed. Seemingly taken aback by how expensive the backpack is, “The Real Housewives of New York City” alum wrote in the comment section, “I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humble brag I’ve seen yet. It’s everything wrong with everything.”

Not stopping there, she later hopped on her Twitter account to double down on her shade. Finding issue with how Kylie chose to flaunt the backpack during a pandemic when a massive number of people ended up being unemployed, Bethenny said, “I commented on @usweekly on a 12k backpack on @KylieJenner daughter. I’m no stranger to an @Hermes_Paris bag & have a daughter & luxury cars, but flaunting(under the guise of a back to school post)during a pandemic & the greatest unemployment crisis in our lifetime is a choice.”

Reps for Kylie refused to comment on the controversy.

Kylie received backlash after she posted a photo of Stormi looking adorably chic in a black ensemble and white shoes while carrying a baby pink backpack that cost around $12,000. In the caption, she said, “First day of home schoooooool!”

Some people were not having it, with one saying, “We are in the middle of a pandemic. Some kids can’t even do distance learning because they are homeless with no computer no WiFi no home! This is disgusting.” Some others, in the meantime, were simply jealous as someone commented, “Stormi Webster’s Hermes Birkin backpack is worth more than my entire life.” Another poked fun at his/her own life, “Kylie sent stormi off to school in a birkin bookbag, my broke a** didn’t even know those existed.”