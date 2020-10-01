Best quotes of Aamir Khan from the Bennett University Convocation 2020

We all know Aamir Khan has a way with words. The actor, who’s not only a perfectionist of his art, but also a man of precision and eye for detailing, was the keynote speaker at the convocation of Bennett University for the 2020 batch. The actor shared several success stories with the graduation batch during the virtual convocation and also enlightened them with the ways to cope up with failure.

Aamir reminisced about his three-decade-long career and spoke of his interactions with people who inspired him. He mentioned how much he respects Rajkumar Hirani and how working with him on 3 Idiots, despite being over age for the role, was a delightful experience.

He also spoke of how he feels it is necessary for one to travel around the country to be closer and deeper to the “mitti”, “It’ll open your eyes and be a priceless experience.”

Scroll through for more highlights from his keynote speech.

