Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals 2020

Part of why Chromebooks have always had great deals on Prime Day is that modestly-spec’d budget Chromebooks perform more consistently than cheap Windows laptops. Google also has durability and usability standards — because many Chromebooks are designed for chaotic classrooms — that make Chromebooks ideal for younger and less tech-savvy users. All this adds up to Chromebooks being great investments for families looking for a computer that won’t break the bank and won’t die the second you breathe on it wrong.

As millions of us continue to work and learn from home, Amazon Prime Day will be a great time to replacing your aging desktop or add another Chromebook to your family’s collection. The best Chromebooks have been hard to come by for the last several months, and while the selection is still smaller than Prime Days past, there are still a few deals worth watching!

Best Chromebook Deals for Work

Chromebooks are excellent for getting things done — I’ve worked full-time from one for four years — and when you want to really get down to business, you’ll want some extra power and a little extra style to help your Chromebook fit in with all the Macbooks and ultrabooks. I recommend going with an Intel M3 or higher, at least 64GB of internal storage for accomodating lots of Android apps or Linux apps, and while 4GB will be perfectly okay for most of us, if you tend to keep dozens and dozens of tabs open at a time while video conferencing.

There are several higher-end Chromebooks that might see significant price cuts on Prime Day — the ASUS Chromebook 436 and Pixelbook Go chief among them — but right now your best Chromebook deal for business is the ASUS Chromebook C434, which is a year and a half old but it still the best blend of power and value while still offering you a beautiful 14-inch touchscreen.

As a small note, while there’s a 32GB model listed, skip it and get a 64GB model. You’ll want the extra storage space for apps and for offline content.

ASUS’s convertible Chromebook is perfectly sized for split-screening, late-night typing, and long days of video calls and PowerPoints. It also has an 8GB option for those needing extra RAM for all their concurrent tabs. From $540 at Amazon

Best Compact Chromebook Deals

As someone who fully embraces the #HaveChromebookWillTravel lifestyle, compact Chromebooks are my favorites to use on the couch and around the country. 11.6-inch Chromebooks make up a significant portion of the Chromebook market, and for good reason: they’re the ideal size for students and for on-the-go users.

Unfortunately, the compact Chromebook market is fraught with older, outdated models, especially on Amazon where sellers tend to call everything the “latest” “2020” model even if the Chromebook in question is actually two years old. Only worthy deals get to grace this page, and like the Flex 5 listed at the top of this roundup, the Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 is an excellent deal when Amazon can actually keep it in stock.

It has ample ports — two USB-A and two USB-C — and while Celeron doesn’t sound as sexy as the Core series, it can get the job done for my work and probably for yours, too. And unlike most Chromebooks that only come in basic black, the C340-11 comes in Platinum Grey and Sand Pink, and on Amazon, the Sand Pink is usually the one to go for as it’s usually the 64GB model being sold.

Skip the kidproofing and the ugly black bumpers with Lenovo’s savvy little workhorse. The C340-11 has all the ports you need, $320 at Amazon

Best Chromebook Deals for Students

I’m not going to sugarcoat it: education-oriented Chromebooks are going to be scarce for months. School districts are going to be waiting on bulk orders through at least the fall semester and probably part of the spring. This means that the best Prime Day deals on student Chromebooks are going to be finding good models in-stock and not price gouged the way they have been for the last six months as resellers try to profit on scrambling parents trying to get their kids back to class online.

The Best Chromebook for Students is the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 for three reasons: it’s durable while still looking somewhat pretty (for rubberized plastic standards, the build quality and performance are both excellent, and it has an EMR stylus model available. A stylus isn’t a requirement, but it does make sketching easier I also like it because I can use it to interact with the screen while my fingers are greasy or covered in Cheeto dust.

What? Snacks are important for keeping your mind alert.

ASUS’s education Chromebook knocks it out of the park again and again, offering consistent performance even under strenuous conditions and tolerating drops and drips better than most. Get the stylus model if you can! $450 at Amazon (Stylus)

These are the Prime Day Chromebook Deals I’m most looking forward to

There are many great Chromebooks out there, including a lot of good Chromebooks that have come out in the first half of this year and haven’t seen much if any discounting so far, and I’m hoping to see that change during Prime Day. In particular, it’d be absolutely wonderful to see the Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 back on sale again after six months of spotty supply and staggering price gouging from third-party sellers. The C340-11 used to regularly go on sale for $250-$275, and while I don’t expect the C340 to go down to $180 — what its predecessor the C330 sold at around Prime Day last summer — I’m hopeful that we can see it $25-$50 below list price rather than $100 or more over list price.

I have similar hopes for the Lenovo Flex 5, ASUS C214, and the Acer Spin 713, which have been flitting in and out of stock for the last several weeks, but should be available in better quantities around Prime Day. Again, the biggest factor in what Chromebook deals we see this year isn’t about how deeply Chromebooks are discounted, it’s about which Chromebooks will be readily available to purchase.

Best Chromebook Deal from 2019

Prime Day 2019 saw deals on a couple of Chromebooks, but the one that stood out — and the one that was repeated at Black Friday — was the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434, which was down to about $500 on Prime Day and about $470 on Cyber Monday. Considering the C434’s successor came out this year, I expect to see the model discounted again either to last year’s level or even deeper.

If you don’t want to wait, buying now might be best