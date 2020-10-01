Best OnePlus 8 Pro Cases in 2020

Staff pick
This case might not be textured like the Spigen Liquid Air, but it trades that texturing for a slimmer profile and color options. It also comes in black, but the burgundy Wine Red is colorful, but not garish, adding a little sophistication to your 8 Pro.
While Supcase is better known for its macho heavy-duty cases, I’m a fan of the UB Style because it allows the color of the OnePlus 8 Pro to shine through while still protecting you from drops and shatters with its hybrid bumper. The button covers are excellent.
I’ve loved the Liquid Air line since it launched a few years ago, offering up grip on the back and sides of the phone while still being slim in the hand and even enough to work with PopSockets and magnetic car mount plates.
Sandstone adds plenty of grip to the 8 Pro’s sizable backside, and while there’s always the classic black, I’m much ore fond of the new Cyan color, which should go fabulously with both the Ultramarine Blue and Glacier Green versions of the 8 Pro.
The OnePlus 8 Pro can last a long time if you protect it, and heavy-duty cases like the Revolution offer that protection in spades. Not only does this case come with a screen protector, it also has a kickstand on the back for propping it up on your desk or nightstand.
This is a look OnePlus phones have rocked for years, and while carbon fiber looks super slick, it’s actually more grippy than you’d think at first glance. Carbon fiber offers a distinct look, though it does have a much higher price than the Sandstone.
This dual-layer case comes in four colors, including a blue that should help the Ultramarine Blue pop, and the squishy TPU corner bumpers should help mitigate those dreaded corner drops.
Combine a robust bumper with a crystal clear back and you get the best of both worlds; something that’s protective but still showcases the darling color of your OnePlus 8 Pro. I’m partial to the Turquoise, but the Camo Black hides smudges.
If you just want to add a little grip and a little protection against scuffs and scratches, this snap-on case is your no-bulk solution. Also, if you’re jealous of all the warm, fuzzy colors that the OnePlus 8’s Interstellar Glow can do, there are pink and red options here.
OnePlus has an Official Nylon case it’s selling for the OnePlus 8, but for the Pro, you’ll have to turn to third-party case makers for that same tactile feeling. It’s not exactly the same (the back here is polycarbonate instead of Nylon), but the look and feel are the same.
UAG makes some of the more durable cases on the market, and the Plasma offers up that durability in a grippy, translucent package. The rubberized corners and honeycomb back should help your 8 Pro survive repeated drops without shattering that beautiful glass.
This alternative to the Spigen Liquid Air features a slightly different texture, and it comes in three different colors: regular goes-with-everything Black, a nice muted Celadon grey, and classic and cool navy blue. It’s also thin enough for wireless charging!
