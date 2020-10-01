Barack Obama appeared as virtual fan in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat was a star-studded affair — even if fans only appeared on virtual video boards.

Among the who’s who of attendees was former U.S. president Barack Obama, a noted basketball superfan. And although his Bulls team was unable to make the 2020 NBA playoffs, Obama still showed up to watch (in spirit).

Obama even got “front row” seats and was placed between Shaquille O’Neal and James Worthy, the latter of whom seemed pretty pleased with his virtual proximity to the former president:

Apart from O’Neal and Worthy, other Lakers legends in “attendance” at Wednesday’s game were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Pau Gasol. Although it’s hard to tell, it’s likely they were happy with Wednesday’s result, a 116-98 blowout by LeBron James and LA.

Other fans in attendance included Robin Roberts, Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Isiah Thomas, Julius Erving, Manu Ginobili, Ray Allen, Robert Horry, Robert Parish, Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce. While they likely would have preferred to be there in person, virtual attendance is the only way fans can attend the Finals — and has been for the entirety of the NBA bubble.