Australian government’s digital business plan includes $5M for blockchain By Cointelegraph

Australian government’s digital business plan includes $5M for blockchain
The Australian government this week unveiled its $574 million Digital Business Plan that includes seven-figure grants for distributed ledger technology initiatives.
Announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison ahead of next week’s Federal Government budget, the plan outlines $4.95 million in support for “two blockchain pilots directed at reducing business compliance costs.” Morrison said:
