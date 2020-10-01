ASAP Ferg Denies Sabotaging Nicki Minaj Collaboration ‘Move Ya Hips’

ASAP Ferg has finally responded to the Barbz, who accused him of deliberating sabotaging his recent “Move Ya Hips” single, which barely broke into the Billboard top 20 upon its release.

The song debuted at 19, and Barbz accused the New York artist of failing to submit his website sales to Billboard correctly.

He says it wasn’t like that.

“Why wouldn’t I want this song to go number one?” he said on a telephone interview with Complex. “There’s no such thing as giving in your sales to Billboard. They collect that themselves. I don’t know who gave them that information. I’m a huge fan and pleased to work with someone like Nicki, so that’s an opportunity that I wouldn’t even want to mess up for myself. And you know, that’s the best way to describe them: super passionate. I don’t fault them for that. They’re just super passionate, and I love it.”

He does have a point. Will the Barbz forgive him?