Apple to Announce Q4 2020 Earnings on October 29

Apple today updated its investor relations page to announce that it will share its earnings results for the fourth fiscal quarter (third calendar quarter) of 2020 on Thursday, October 29.



Fourth quarter earnings calls typically provide some insight into the early sales of new iPhones, but since this year’s iPhones have been delayed until October, initial iPhone sales data will not factor into fourth quarter revenue.

Apple will perhaps provide detail on sales of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new Apple Watch SE, which did launch during the September quarter.

Apple declined to provide guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 during its third quarter earnings call due to the ongoing global health crisis, which continues to affect Apple’s product launch timelines and sales.

Apple in the third quarter brought in $59.7 billion in revenue, marking a record June quarter bolstered by products and services growth and a surge in Mac and ‌iPhone‌ sales due to people working and learning from home.

The quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern. will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on October 29.