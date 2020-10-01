Apple Suggests Restoring iPhone and Apple Watch to Fix Excess Battery Drain or Missing GPS Data

Shortly after the release of iOS 14 and watchOS 7, many users ran into problems with their iPhone and Apple Watch.



Multiple online support threads including our own found GPS data was not being properly recorded during activities. The issue appeared to affect all models of Apple Watches.

In the majority of cases, users record a workout on their watch while leaving their ‌iPhone‌ at home, but when they later look at the Activity app it only shows the workout’s starting point on the GPS map, and nothing else.

In addition, some users have been reporting excess battery drain of their Apple Watch, ‌iPhone‌ or both under ‌iOS 14‌ and ‌watchOS 7‌. In the support threads, the unofficial fix seemed to be unpairing and restoring your Apple Watch. Jack Taylor from our forums reported resolving both issues with this method:

Both the GPS and severe battery drain issues on ‌watchOS 7‌ were fixed for me simply by in-pairing and re-pairing my watch. Both issues resolved themselves immediately after as noted in many of the support groups

It appears that Apple has adopted this advice as the official solution to this problem. In a newly published support document titled If you’re missing Workout GPS routes or Health data after updating to ‌iOS 14‌ and ‌watchOS 7‌, Apple writes that users may see the following issues after upgrading to ‌iOS 14‌ and ‌watchOS 7‌:

Possible Symptoms

Your workout route maps are missing in the Fitness app on ‌iPhone‌ for previous GPS-enabled workouts from your Apple Watch.

The Activity, Heart Rate, or other health-related apps fail to launch or load data on your Apple Watch.

The Fitness app or Health app fail to launch or load data on your ‌iPhone‌.

The Health app or Fitness app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your ‌iPhone‌.

The Activity app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your Apple Watch.

Your environmental sound levels data or headphone audio levels data from Apple Watch is missing in the Health app on ‌iPhone‌.

Increased battery drain on your ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch.

If you are experiencing two or more of these symptoms, Apple suggests unpairing your Apple Watch, backing up both your ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch, wiping both devices and restoring from backup. Apple provides steps to accomplish these tasks in their support document which was published today.