Andy Cohen Denies ‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge Was Booted From Show Because Of Her Age

Bravo exec Andy Cohen has denied allegations that Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge was dropped from the show because of her age.

Cohen headed to Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast, where he denied the ageism allegations.

“I felt like they told their entire stories, and they both said that you were an ageist,” Brandi said. “… They said that you were ageist, that you were going against them because they got too old.”

Cohen quickly shut down the rumor.

“If you look at the women on our shows, there are a lot of women who are really thriving in their 50s and late-50s. Yeah, no. I don’t care for that,” said Cohen.

“… We just felt like the show needed some new air. We just needed to kind of air it out and see where it went,” he added. “… Even though these two women — who are so identifiable with it and will always be and I hope will someday be back in some capacity — the show is still the show. And I was very happy about that. It needed to go in new directions.”