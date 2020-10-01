Andy Cohen Denies ‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge Was Booted From Show Because Of Her Age

Bravo exec Andy Cohen has denied allegations that Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge was dropped from the show because of her age.

Cohen headed to Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast, where he denied the ageism allegations.

“I felt like they told their entire stories, and they both said that you were an ageist,” Brandi said. “… They said that you were ageist, that you were going against them because they got too old.”

