‘All American’ Season 3: Chelsea Tavares Promoted to Series Regular

Good news for Coop’s girlfriend on All American: Chelsea Tavares, who has recurred as the aforementioned GF Patience, has been promoted to series regular for Season 3 (premiering January 2021 on The CW), our sister site reports.

Patience — who debuted in Season 1’s third episode and has appeared in 19 installments so far — is a South Crenshaw student and aspiring musician.

Prior to All American, Tavares had roles on Queen of the South, Make It or Break It and Unfabulous.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Riverdale has upped Drew Ray Tanner, who plays Southside Serpents gang member Fangs Fogarty on the CW drama, to series regular for Season 5, E! Online reports.

* Legacies has promoted Ben Levin, aka alpha werewolf Jed, to series regular for Season 3, according to .

* Stefania LaVie Owen (Messiah, The Carrie Diaries) has joined the cast of Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, based on the comic book from DC’s Vertigo imprint, per . Owen will play Bear, a teen activist who heads up the Animal Army.

* Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson has joined People‘s new daily program, People (the TV Show!), as a special contributor, showcasing everyday American heroes.

* A TV series based on Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy movie The Gentlemen is in the works, with Ritchie set to write and direct, per . The project, from production studio Miramax TV, does not yet have an outlet attached.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?