Alexis Skyy So Touched Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Finally Able to Walk

The ‘Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star takes to her Instagram account to share a video of herself cheering for her daughter as she walks forward with a smile on her face.

Even though the whole world is currently struggling to get through this trying year, Alexis Skyy has something she can celebrate about. The TV personality recently took to her Instagram account to reveal that her 2-year-old daughter, Alaiya Grace Maxwell, is finally able to walk on her own.

In a video she posted on the photo-sharing site, Alexis could be seen recording Alaiya taking each step forward with a smile on her face. The little girl eventually fell down, but the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star was still so proud of what her daughter accomplished as she could be heard cheering in the background. It prompted Alaiya to clap her hands in excitement before getting up for the second time.

Feeling touched and grateful, Alexis wrote alongside the heartwarming clip, “When I say GOD has the last say I mean it the best day of my life. my baby is walking.”

Many of her friends and followers share the same feeling as hers. Tiny Harris (Tameka Cottle) gushed, “Won’t he do it!! She was so happy..I love it!” Meanwhile, another person said, “It’s the smile and clap for me she’s was even proud of herself CONGRATULATIONS baby girl you did it yay !!!!!”

Alexis’ daughter has a condition called hydrocephalus, which means she had to have a shunt installed to drain liquid from her brain. The VH1 personality has always been open about her daughter’s special needs, praising her for every little thing she accomplished despite her condition. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked earlier this year, Alexis raved about how Alaiya always tries her best.

“She definitely is, and she strives. That’s what motivates me, to see her just going harder and harder,” she said at the time. “She doesn’t give up, you know what I mean? She’s not just sitting here not walking, not trying to talk. She’s trying her best.”