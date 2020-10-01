Afrojack Marries Lamborghini Heiress in Lavish Italian Wedding

Instagram

The 33-year-old Dutch DJ officially becomes a married man as he exchanges wedding vows with fiancee Elettra Lamborghini in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

Dutch DJ Afrojack married Italian motoring heiress Elettra Lamborghini in a ceremony in Italy over the weekend (26-27Sep20).

The electronic dance musician revealed he and Elettra had wed in posts on his Instagram page, sharing snaps of them in their wedding gear and enjoying their first dinner together as husband and wife.

They got engaged in December (19), and married on Saturday in a lavish ceremony in Lago di Como, Italy – exactly two years after they started dating.

Among the guests was French DJ David Guetta, who wished the couple “all the happiness in the world” on his own Instagram page.

Elettra is the granddaughter of Ferruccio Lamborghini, who founded the sports car brand that bears his surname. She also briefly appeared in U.K. reality TV show “Geordie Shore” in 2017 – the year after she appeared on the Spanish version of the programme.

A couple days after the wedding, the musician posted a picture with his new wife. “First dinner as husband and wife [love emoji] thanks from both of us to everyone for all your blessings and messages this weekend!!!”

Meanwhile, the bride shared a series of new photos from their nuptials. She also thanked their friends and families for making the ceremony “so full of love” and “magical.” She wrote, “Literally everything was perfect, seeing the smiles and tears of all my family and friends were priceless.”