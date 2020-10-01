Adam Silver: NBA ‘can do better’ with coaching diversity

NBA commissioner Adam Silver admits that the league needs to “do better” when it comes to diversity among head coaches, but he says that instituting a “Rooney Rule” type of requirement isn’t necessary. He wants teams to be able to have their own say in whom they hire.

“We’ve looked at what might be an equivalent to a Rooney-type rule in the NBA, and I’m not sure it makes sense. I’m open-minded if there are other ways to address it. There is a certain natural ebb and flow to the hiring and firing, frankly, of coaches, but the number is too low right now. And again, I think we should — let’s talk again after we fill these six positions and see where we are, because I know we can do better, and I think we will do better,” he said.

The Rooney Rule requires NFL teams to interview at least two minority coaching candidates who are not a part of their organizations when they are searching for a new head coach. The rule is divisive within the NFL but is meant to put a priority on diversity, as there are rarely more than a handful of non-white head coaches in most major sports at any given time.

While the NBA typically does better than other leagues in terms of diversity in coaching, the league still gets criticized for the overwhelming amount of white coaches. This year, three black head coaches have been fired (Doc Rivers by the Clippers, Nate McMillan by the Pacers and Alvin Gentry by the Pelicans), while Nets interim coach Jacque Vaughn was replaced by Steve Nash.

Currently, there are just four black head coaches in the NBA: J.B. Bickerstaff for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lloyd Pierce for the Atlanta Hawks, Monty Williams for the Phoenix Suns and Dwane Casey for the Detroit Pistons.