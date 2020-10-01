‘Absolutely massive’ python found lurking underneath family’s bed

A Queensland family will be thinking twice before leaving their doors open again after finding a massive three-metre python lurking beneath their bed.

Snake Catcher Noosa’s Luke Huntley told .com.au the Sunshine Coast family were unsure how long the snake had been lurking in their room.

“I got a call yesterday morning from a couple in Doonan saying ‘Hey, we’ve got what we think is a pretty big snake under out bed, can you come and get it? ‘,” Mr Huntley said.

Catcher Luke Huntley said the snake was one of the largest he had retrieved from beneath a bed. (Nine)

“Apparently, the homeowners had walked down along the side of the bed to open the blinds in the morning and they saw this tail and though ‘wow’.

“The door had been opened earlier that morning to let the breeze in so whether the snake cruised in then or if the snake had been under the bed the whole night I’m not sure.

“That’s the main thing they were concerned (about). ‘Like what if it had been under the bed the whole night while we were sleeping?’

“They’ll never leave their doors open again now.”

The snake’s tail poking out the side tipped the family off to its whereabouts. (Snake Catcher Noosa)

Mr Huntley said the snake was one of the biggest he had ever retrieved from beneath someone’s bed.

“I basically just got down and got the snake from under the bed and when I got up and stretched it out and got a size on the snake it was absolutely massive,” he said.

“It was a good three metres definitely. For this season, it’s been the season highlight so far but we’re only a few weeks in.”

Mr Huntley described the snake as “absolutely massive”. (Nine)

Mr Huntley said this year’s snake season was far busier than last year but wasn’t unusual.

“Last year it was very very dry and we had the bushfires and the bushfires really affected snake season and all of the wildlife ,” he said.

“This year it’s warm, sun, rain and prosperity. It’s very different. It’s how it should be.”