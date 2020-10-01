Abhishek Bachchan shuts down a troll who called him jobless



Abhishek Bachchan is, without doubt, one of the finest actors we have in the industry. Though the actor has had his fair share of ups and downs, he has bounced back every single time. Knocking down trolls is however something Junior Bachchan also specialises in apart from acting. He knows exactly how to shut out naysayers by giving them a befitting reply with utmost grace. Last night, news about theatres reopening from October 15 was broken and soon after Abhishek posted about it writing, “The best news of the week!!!!”



Replying to that, a troll said, “But aren’t you still gonna be jobless?” Well, to that AB wrote, “That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best.” Soon after his next film Bob Biswas’ director Sujoy Ghosh got his back and wrote, “i got you, @juniorbachchan”, to which Abhishek replied saying, “YAy!!!! Thank you Ghosh babu!!!”

Well, one can surely trust Abhishek to shut down trolls like no one else.