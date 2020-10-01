A top Trump aide has tested positive for the virus.

One of President Trump’s most senior advisers has tested positive for the coronavirus, three people familiar with the matter said Thursday night.

The adviser, Hope Hicks, is the closest person to the president known to have contracted the virus. She traveled with Mr. Trump aboard Air Force One to Minnesota for a campaign rally on Wednesday night.

A White House spokesman, Judd Deere, would not comment directly on Ms. Hicks’s condition.

“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current C.D.C. guidance and best practices for limiting Covid-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the president is traveling,” he said.