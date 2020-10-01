A look at the potential vulnerabilities in electronic poll books, which pollworkers use to verify voter eligibility, and have caused delays in Georgia elections (Timothy B. Lee/Up News Info Technica)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Timothy B. Lee / Up News Info Technica:

A look at the potential vulnerabilities in electronic poll books, which pollworkers use to verify voter eligibility, and have caused delays in Georgia elections  —  Voting machines aren’t the only digital devices to worry about on November 3.  —  A federal judge in Georgia …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR