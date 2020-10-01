’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Drop Restraining Orders

Instagram

Amid the drama, the TLC personality previously revealed that his estranged wife is pregnant with a baby boy, whom he assumed he would never be able to meet.

“90 Day Fiance” stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins seem to be reuniting. According to a new report, the two TLC personalities have agreed to drop their restraining orders against each other.

Us Weekly claimed that the reality TV stars dismissed three emergency protective orders on September 16. Court documents also stated that the pair no longer have to appear in court in December for a hearing on the matter. It was also said that the removal of the orders arrived at the request of the petitioners.

Back in August, Paul shared on Instagram that “Karine took off with [son] Pierre and I don’t know where they are.” He added that his neighbors called to tell him that Karine and their son drove a car with no car seat. Paul claimed he had messaged Karine’s mom, who was “worried for her safety” and “wants to get a hold of her,” but failed because her phone was turned off.

He later claimed that she filed a “full restraining order” against him. “I’m not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all.”

Meanwhile, in the court documents, Karine alleged that Paul raped her and is holding onto her Green Card and documents. “I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned [sic] away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us,” she wrote. That prompted Paul to file for his own protective order.

Amid the drama, Paul revealed on Monday, August 31 that his estranged wife is pregnant with a baby boy, whom he assumed he would never be able to meet. “I have to cope the fact I probably will never see my wife and son again. Or see the birth or ever see my unborn child. … I have lost my sons. That being said, I think I am mentally doing what is best staying constructive and busy,” he said on Instagram.