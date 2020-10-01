’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Drop Restraining Orders

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

’90 Day Fiance’ stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have dropped the restraining orders they have against each other after months of fighting both on and off camera.

Paul claimed in July that Karine and their 18-month-old son, Pierre, were missing after an alleged altercation. Karine then filed a “full restraining order” against him. “I’m not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all,” he said on his Instagram Story.

