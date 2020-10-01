76ers to hire Doc Rivers as head coach

Doc Rivers didn’t remain available for long.

Just three days after Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers parted ways, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are hiring the 58-year-old to be their new head coach.

Wojnarowski added that Rivers is putting pen to paper on a multiyear deal.

The 76ers fired coach Brett Brown last month following what the club deemed to be another premature playoff exit.

Under Rivers, the Clippers squandered a 3-1 series lead and ultimately fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Clippers entered the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex as favorites to at least qualify for a Western Conference Finals showdown with same-city rivals the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rivers tallied a regular-season record of 356-208 over seven seasons with the Clippers but failed to guide the team to a single conference finals appearance.