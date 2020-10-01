6ix9ine in ‘Good Spirit’ Following Hospitalization for Caffeine and Hydroxycut Overdose

Instagram

The rainbow-haired rapper reveals that he was taking two to four weight loss pills a day in an attempt to lose weight, in addition to overindulging in caffeine.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine had a short visit to the hospital just recently. The rainbow-haired rapper confirmed on Thursday, October 1 that he was hospitalized for about two days after overdosing on caffeine and Hydroxycut, the powerful diet pills.

Gossip on the City first broke the news, before Tekashi confirmed the report himself to The Shade Room. He told the gossip site that he was taking two to four pills a day in an attempt to lose the weight he gained after his prison release. In addition to that, he overindulged in caffeine and thus it prompted him to sweat profusely even when he was just sitting in front of the computer.

Despite overdosing on the weight loss pills, Tekashi showed no sign of stopping himself from losing weight. “He’s currently down almost 25 lbs and plans to keep going until he’s at his goal weight of 150 lbs before he makes his return to the ‘gram,” so The Shade Room stated, adding that he didn’t consume drugs.

His friend, DJ Akademiks, also confirmed the story by noting that the “TROLLZ” rapper is now doing fine after the hospitalization. “This is true,” he said. “Lol he finally realizes he needs a trainer not no CVS products. Talked to him today tho. He was on the track running n in good spirits. He’ll be back soon.”

Tekashi has always been strict to himself when it comes to maintaining his weight. Last year, his former tour DJ Blue Diamond revealed that Tekashi had a very strict diet and workout regimen because he was stressed over his weight. “He was very concerned about losing weight, so literally he would eat salads all day and drink water and a lot of lime. A lot of lime,” he said at the time. “He wouldn’t really eat much. He would eat probably a salad for breakfast and then snack on fruits throughout the day and be in the gym.”