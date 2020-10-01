360insights Announces Acquisition of CR Worldwide

Article content continued

David Gould, former CEO of CR Worldwide, who will remain with the business to lead 360insights in the growing European market, commented: “Our people and technology have established CR Worldwide as a successful incentive and engagement solution provider. I look forward to being able to offer our clients more services as we join forces with 360insights.”

The purchase of CR Worldwide comes as 360insights is experiencing explosive growth, even in the midst of the global pandemic. In just 36 months, the company has made five strategic acquisitions – it will now cross $100 million in annual revenue and is positioned as one of the largest pure-play CIM providers globally.

For more information about 360insights and its Channel Success Platform, visit www.360insights.com.

About 360insights

360insights is a global channel technology provider offering its Channel Success Platform™, the first integrated software-as-a-service solution enabling brands to manage, measure and optimize consumer rebates/cashbacks, sales incentives (SPIFFs/sales schemes), volume incentives, MDF/CO-OP, sales allowances, points programs, and associated spending in one central location using data-driven channel insights, all underpinned with concierge support including program design and management, regulatory and compliance services, help desk, claims adjudication and payment services. Learn more at https://360insights.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005767/en/

Contacts

Liz Whelan

312.315.0160

[email protected]

#distro