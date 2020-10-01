29 Country Songs That Defined The Early 2000s

They don’t make it like they used to.

1.

“Suds in the Bucket” by Sara Evans


SME / Via youtube.com

After 20 years of thinking the lyric was “When her friends pulled up, white pickup truck,” today I learned it’s actually “When her PRINCE pulled up, white pickup truck.”

2.

“She’s Not Just a Pretty Face” by Shania Twain

3.

“Beautiful Mess” by Diamond Rio


Arista Nashville / Via youtube.com

“Goin’ outta my mind these daaaaaays…like I’m walking ’round in a haaaaaze.”

4.

“Bring on the Rain” by Jo Dee Messina & Tim McGraw


Curb Records / Via youtube.com

I definitely had lyrics to this song in my AIM profile at some point when I was being an angsty 12-year-old mad at my mom for needing to use the computer.

5.

“Here for the Party” by Gretchen Wilson


Sony Music / Via youtube.com

Everyone knows “Redneck Woman,” but “Here for the Party” was almost as good.

6.

“Something’s Gotta Give” by LeAnn Rimes


Curb Records / Via youtube.com

Every now and then, I find myself singing: “Jenny’s got a job, a cat named Jake, 31 candles on her birthday cake…next year.”

7.

“Fast Cars and Freedom” by Rascal Flatts


Lyric Street Records / Via youtube.com

A high school senior yearbook quote favorite.

8.

“She’s My Kind of Rain” by Tim McGraw


Curb Records / Via youtube.com

One of Tim McGraw’s greatest, up there with “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Something Like That.”

9.

“Concrete Angel” by Martina McBride

10.

“Who I Am” by Jessica Andrews


DreamWorks Nashville / Via youtube.com

Nothing feels as good as scream-singing, “I’M ROSEMARY’S DAUGHTER.”

11.

“I Just Wanna Be Mad” by Terri Clark


BNA Records / Via youtube.com

“I Wanna Do It All” and “Girls Lie Too” could have been on this list too.

12.

“Long Time Gone” by the Chicks

13.

“Leave the Pieces” by the Wreckers


Warner Nashville / Via youtube.com

Michelle Branch’s best song, and I stand by that!

14.

“Somebody” by Reba


MCA Nashville / Via youtube.com

The poncho Reba wears in the music video is everything.

15.

“Somebody’s Hero” by Jamie O’Neal


UMG / Via youtube.com

My friends and I loved the “feeds her momma with a spoon” lyric — random, I know.

16.

“Nothin’ to Lose” by Josh Gracin


Lyric Street Records / Via youtube.com

I played this for the first time in 10 years and am proud to say I can still sing the first verse.

17.

“Like We Never Loved At All” by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw


Warner Bros. Nashville / Via youtube.com

The music video had budget and storyline. I could watch Tim and Faith all day.

18.

“Don’t Worry ’bout a Thing” by SHeDAISY


Lyric Street Records / Via youtube.com

Justice for SHeDAISY! “Passenger Seat,” “Little Goodbyes,” and “I’m Taking the Wheel”…all great!

19.

“My Front Porch Lookin’ In” by Lonestar


BNA / Via youtube.com

Sounds just as good as it did 20 years ago.

20.

“How Far” by Martina McBride


RCA / Via youtube.com

Martina truly is one of the greatest female vocalists of all time.

21.

“Something More” by Sugarland


UMG / Via youtube.com

Fast-forward 20 years later and the song is more relatable than ever. “I could work my life away but why? I’ve got things to do before I die.” I feel that.

22.

“Breakdown Here” by Julie Roberts


Mercury Records / Via youtube.com

The perfect song for dramatically staring out of your mom’s minivan window.

23.

“Mississippi Girl” by Faith Hill


Warner Music Nashville / Via youtube.com

I was far from a literal Mississippi girl, but I still lose it every time this song plays.

24.

“I May Hate Myself in the Morning” by Lee Ann Womack


MCA Nashville / Via youtube.com

Lee Ann Womack is known by most as the “I Hope You Dance” lady, but she’s so, so much more than that.

25.

“New Strings” by Miranda Lambert


UMG / Via youtube.com

Supremely underrated and not talked about enough.

26.

“Raining on Sunday” by Keith Urban


Capitol Records Nashville / Via youtube.com

Up there with “You’ll Think Of Me” as one of Keith Urban’s greatest ballads.

27.

“Don’t Forget to Remember Me” by Carrie Underwood


Arista / Via youtube.com

The ultimate “going away to college” anthem.

28.

“There Goes My Life” by Kenny Chesney


SME / Via youtube.com

Another “going away to college” anthem with a twist of teen pregnancy.

29.

“My Give a Damn’s Busted” by Jo Dee Messina


Curb Records / Via youtube.com

It’s 2020 and my “give a damn” is still, as Miss Jo Dee said, busted.

