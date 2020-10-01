29 Country Songs That Defined The Early 2000s

They don’t make it like they used to.
1.
“Suds in the Bucket” by Sara Evans
2.
“She’s Not Just a Pretty Face” by Shania Twain
3.
“Beautiful Mess” by Diamond Rio
4.
“Bring on the Rain” by Jo Dee Messina & Tim McGraw
5.
“Here for the Party” by Gretchen Wilson
6.
“Something’s Gotta Give” by LeAnn Rimes
7.
“Fast Cars and Freedom” by Rascal Flatts
8.
“She’s My Kind of Rain” by Tim McGraw
9.
“Concrete Angel” by Martina McBride
10.
“Who I Am” by Jessica Andrews
11.
“I Just Wanna Be Mad” by Terri Clark
12.
“Long Time Gone” by the Chicks
13.
“Leave the Pieces” by the Wreckers
14.
“Somebody” by Reba
15.
“Somebody’s Hero” by Jamie O’Neal
16.
“Nothin’ to Lose” by Josh Gracin
17.
“Like We Never Loved At All” by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
18.
“Don’t Worry ’bout a Thing” by SHeDAISY
19.
“My Front Porch Lookin’ In” by Lonestar
20.
“How Far” by Martina McBride
21.
“Something More” by Sugarland
22.
“Breakdown Here” by Julie Roberts
23.
“Mississippi Girl” by Faith Hill
24.
“I May Hate Myself in the Morning” by Lee Ann Womack
25.
“New Strings” by Miranda Lambert
26.
“Raining on Sunday” by Keith Urban
27.
“Don’t Forget to Remember Me” by Carrie Underwood
28.
“There Goes My Life” by Kenny Chesney
29.
“My Give a Damn’s Busted” by Jo Dee Messina
