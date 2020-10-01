20 Tech Startups Taking Their Next Steps in Platform Calgary’s Junction Program

Article content continued

The Fall 2020 Junction program is running from September 28 to November 27, 2020. At the end of the program, participants will present in the Founder Showcase and pitch to an audience of Calgary’s startup community. Founder Showcase is scheduled for November 26, 2020.

For more information about Junction, how to participate in a future cohort or to learn more about the participating companies visit this page.

About Platform:

Platform Calgary builds and promotes Calgary’s tech startup ecosystem to create shared prosperity that will benefit all Calgarians. Our programs connect startups, founders, enterprises, and industry with the resources they need to achieve success wherever they are in their entrepreneurial journey. We are the hub that inspires a generous community of innovators–an engine for new economic growth and job creation.

In 2019, Platform Calgary collaborated with more than 400 entrepreneurs over multiple programs and partnerships to grow Calgary’s tech sector. We aspire to triple this sector’s size over the next ten years with more than 2000 startups and over 1000 thriving tech companies to create tens of thousands of new jobs and add billions to our GDP.

If you or your company want to join Platform Calgary and build this community of innovators, please visit platformcalgary.com.

