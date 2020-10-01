2 people arrested after stabbing at Danvers sports complex

Two people were arrested in connection to a stabbing at the Danvers Indoor Sports complex, authorities said Thursday.

An altercation broke out between a customer and a front desk employee, who was attacked, at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, owner Kelly Cragg told WBZ-TV.

Cragg did not know the employee’s condition, the news outlet reported.

2 suspects due in court after employee at Danvers Indoor Sports Complex on route 114 was stabbed last night..unclear if the attack was random #7news pic.twitter.com/z7IpOlFwUA — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 1, 2020

Police arrived at the scene with K-9 officers and searched the building and a car parked outside the facility that was later towed away, according to the news station.

Danvers police told WBZ-TV only that there was a “stabbing incident” at the complex and two people were arrested.