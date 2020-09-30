Your Thursday Briefing

Huge virus study in India offers surprises

An ambitious new study of nearly 85,000 coronavirus cases in India and nearly 600,000 of their contacts offers important insights not just for India, but for other low- and middle-income countries.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Science, found that children of all ages can become infected with the virus and spread it to others, and that older men are more likely to be index cases — those who seed infections.

Among the other findings: The median hospital stay before death from Covid-19 was five days in India, compared with two weeks in the U.S., possibly because of limited access to quality care in India. And the trend in increasing deaths with age seemed to drop off after age 65 — perhaps because Indians who live past that age tend to be relatively wealthy.

Quotable: “The claims that children have no role in the infection process are certainly not correct,” said an epidemiologist who led the study.