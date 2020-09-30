Will Young Grateful DUI Arrest Got Him Out of Having ‘Straight Sex’ When He’s 18

Instagram

The ‘Pop Idol’ champion recalls his ‘straight’ relationship before he came out of the closet, saying he was grateful for being arrested since it meant he didn’t have to sleep with then-girlfriend.

Will Young was relieved when he was caught drink driving aged 18 – as it meant he didn’t have to have sex with his then-girlfriend.

The 41-year-old singer was arrested as a teenager, but writes in his new book “To Be a Gay Man” that the situation meant he managed to avoid having “straight sex” with his partner at the time.

Recalling how he rekindled a relationship with an old girlfriend and “ended up snogging in a club,” Will writes, “By the time we got back to my place, the nerves were kicking in, and I decided that I didn’t really want to take things any further.”

“So, instead of the anticipated sex, I made an alternative suggestion. ‘Why don’t we have a kebab?’ I said, thinking that was a good way to delay things. ‘A kebab?’ ‘Yes, let’s have a kebab!’ ”

Despite the fact the kebab shop was just one street away, the former “Pop Idol” star decided to drive – the wrong way down a one-way road. It was at that point that he got pulled over by a police car, which happened to be going the right way up the street.

“Of course, the policemen stopped me and asked had I been drinking,” he continues. “I said I had not. Unfortunately, when they asked me to get out of the car, I fell directly onto the ground, unable to stand, and was promptly arrested.”

“My overriding thought as I was taken away was one of relief that I wasn’t going to have to have sex with the poor girl, who was back at the flat, waiting for her kebab.”

He concludes, “I ended up losing my licence for 18 months, but being arrested did get me out of having sex with my old girlfriend, so it wasn’t an entirely lose-lose situation.”