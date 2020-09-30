What to know about Call of Duty: Cold War Zombies reveal, Die Maschine, cross-platform play

The dead rise again in Call of Duty.

On Sept. 30, Treyarch revealed the official return of the ever-popular Zombies game mode to its upcoming COD installment “Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.” The Zombies mode returns with a new story and a few new wrinkles that will have effects game-wide to add better synergy across not only game modes, but console generations and platforms, as well.

MORE: Warzone Season 6 release date and more

The Zombie game mode was first introduced in Call of Duty: World at War in 2008, and has been utilized in eight different Call of Duty titles with a few differences in each installment. The upcoming Zombies mode, set to release with Black Ops: Cold War in a few months, is set to make several drastic changes to the mode (and the game in all).

With the new Call of Duty’s release date set for a little later in the year, here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Zombies mode:

Call of Duty Zombies reveal trailer

Originally introduced as something of a novelty, the Call of Duty: Zombies game mode has spawned a few different self-contained titles and has built out an entire universe and story along the way, with the new trailer adding more of the same.

Call of Duty Zombies story, Die Maschine

Last appearing in 2018’s “Black Ops 4,” Treyarch is initiating a soft reset for Call of Duty canon for its Zombies mode. Here’s the official story synopsis from the Call of Duty blog:

With more than a nod to “Nacht der Untoten” — the map that started it all — “Die Maschine” takes place in the early ‘80s, but its roots reach back even further into the past. As part of Requiem, a CIA-backed international response team led by Grigori Weaver from the original Black Ops story, operatives explore a World War II bunker that hasn’t only been ravaged by time… While fighting to suppress the unnatural phenomena at this graffiti-skinned, boarded-up bunker, Requiem team members investigate what lies beneath this structure that’s been left to crumble after decades of disservice. Should they succeed, Requiem may uncover a cache of decades-old secrets that upend the global order. At the same time, a Soviet-led division and rival to Requiem, the Omega Group, enters the fray. The Omega Group also has a keen interest in studying and harnessing the unexplained events and anomalies manifesting around the globe. Between Requiem and Omega Group, there are plenty of characters who may aid or hinder your journey, while others have separate, unknown agendas that will be up to players to discover. Among this cast, there is one particular contact – Sam – who seems eager to share intel discovered from deep within the KGB. Bolstered by various pieces of intel that players can track in-game, this incredible Zombies story will start to unfold in mysterious and unexpected ways…

Call of Duty Zombies updates

There are a few new updates to Zombie mode that should please COD players upon release: