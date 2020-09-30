What is to blame for Clippers’ latest playoff failure?

How does a team that began the season with championship aspirations find themselves listening to Paul George preach about loyalty after a catastrophic second-round defeat ? The answer is because that team is the Los Angeles Clippers.

Since the Clippers’ arrival in Los Angeles, they have effectively filled the role of little brother to the iconic Los Angeles Lakers. Following the Clippers’ most recent postseason blunder, the Lakers now possess a prime opportunity to capture their record-tying 17th NBA championship, while their crosstown rivals have still yet to crack the code on advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

After acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were supposed to finally exorcise the playoff demons that have haunted the franchise. Instead, the duo of All-Stars co-authored arguably the most painful playoff series loss in the franchise’s extensive history of painful playoff losses.

The team has already made a big move by firing Doc Rivers as head coach. Now they will look to maximize their potential next season.

But before the Clippers can move forward and set their sights to next season, they must revisit the events that transpired this year.

When they try to examine what went wrong, they must discover what is to blame. Here is our look at the culprits most at fault for the Clippers’ devastating series loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers Curse

The Clippers have never advanced to the Western Conference Finals, despite having numerous chances. With each heartbreak they endured seemingly more painful than the last, it’s worth asking the question: could they be cursed?