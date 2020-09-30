We’re Now ‘Mom and Dad’

Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback takes to his Instagram account to announce the baby news with a close-up sonogram photo, nearly a month after his engagement was made public.

Patrick Mahomes is going to add another title to his resume, a dad. Nearly a month after his engagement to Brittany Matthews was made public, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback came forward with other exciting news, revealing that he and his fiancee are expecting their first child together.

To break the baby news, the 25-year-old NFL star turned to his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 29. Sharing a close-up photo of his fiancee holding up a sonogram photo with him hugging her from behind, he completed the post simply by putting a single red heart emoji in its caption.

Patrick’s post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments. Fellow NFL athlete Travis Kelce welcomed the news by declaring, “The Mahomes Family!” Meanwhile, “One Tree Hill” star Chad Michael Murray exclaimed, “CONGRATS! Best chapter of life by far,” and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Tanner Tolbert gushed, “Congrats, you’ve had an eventful 2020.”

While Patrick focused his social media post on the sonogram picture, his fiancee Brittany let out two pictures of them posing with the ultrasound image of their unborn baby. In accompaniment of the happy shots, she wrote, “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding.”

Patrick and Brittany have been dating since high school. The two got engaged on September 1. He asked for her hand in marriage shortly after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV ring ceremony and one day after she turned 25.

The lovebirds celebrated their engagement by sharing pictures from his proposal event which included marquee lights that read “Will You Marry Me”. In her post about the special day, Brittany expressed her adoration for Patrick, “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us.”

“It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind,” she went on celebrating their love. “You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”